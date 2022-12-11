SALEM, N.H. — Monday marks 39 years since Planning Director Ross Moldoff began his Town Hall job, and three weeks until he leaves his desk for retirement.
He doesn’t remember, off the top of his head, the first projects he worked on. But it takes less than a minute for him to find a folder labeled with the year 1984.
He was 26 years old, and the town still had prominent open fields, farms and woodlands. Rockingham Plaza, Walmart, Target and Home Depot had not yet dotted Route 28.
The centerpiece of town today, Tuscan Village, was not thought up.
“Here’s the first full year I was on board,” Moldoff says, skimming the long list of approvals filed away. “We were working on an industrial building on Garabedian Drive, some subdivisions on Brady Avenue and North Main Street, the office buildings on Stiles Road.”
Since then, 700 major projects have been proposed, each needing Moldoff’s attention. His job, according to Planning Board Chairman Keith Belair, is “the gatekeeper,” ensuring that each applicant abides by the rules before the board has final say.
“He makes our job easy. He knows not only the rules, but he’s familiar with the community, he knows the people, he knows the properties,” Belair said.
Moldoff’s meticulous records show 12 million square feet of commercial-industrial development during his tenure, on top of 4,400 residential units and 100 subdivisions.
“I’m leaving with a great sense of satisfaction. I’ve been able to accomplish a lot with support from the taxpayers in Salem for many years,” he said. “And I’ve been able to train my replacement (Jacob LaFontaine) for three years.”
The last four decades of course came with challenges.
One of the first, Moldoff recalls, was rebuilding the burned grandstand at the Rockingham Park Race Track. The blaze drew national attention when it practically destroyed the thoroughbred track in 1980.
It eventually shuttered in 2016 and was purchased by Tuscan brands CEO Joe Faro.
The demands of the ensuing 4-million-square-foot Tuscan Village were enough to bring on the 33-year-old now named Moldoff’s successor.
“Tuscan Village has preoccupied the majority of our time, and in part why my position was even created. Ross has been going it alone pretty much for 40 years, with an administrative assistant,” LaFontaine said. “He advocated for a succession plan and to have someone else come in. It was great foresight on the part of Salem to do so.”
The sheer volume of work has been tremendous. and Moldoff has taken pride in all of it. Salem has been his home, too.
Along with his wife, Moldoff raised two now-adult daughters in town.
“And I’m very happy I did. It was a very good community to raise a family in. People, for many years before I got here, found that out,” he said. “And for many years will continue to find that out.”
He plans to spend more time with family, travel with his wife and take online courses in retirement. He’ll still be involved in town, though he’s not exactly sure how yet.
“Well, I’m going to find out what’s on television Tuesday nights,” he joked. “For all these years I’ve been coming to Planning Board meetings.”
Town officials plan to honor Moldoff with a private reception, as well as recognition at his final municipal meetings.
