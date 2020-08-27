SALEM, N.H. — Salem's Lord & Taylor is closing.
"We are having a store closing sale," the store said on its webpage for the Mall at Rockingham Park.
Earlier this month Lord & Taylor filed for bankruptcy. The retail chain had been hit hard by the pandemic, which shuttered stores across the country.
The Mall at Rockingham Park was shuttered from the end of March until May 11. Lord & Taylor did not re-open until shortly after the mall as a whole reopened.
"Returns will no longer be accepted at this location," the store detailed on its website.
"Additionally, starting (Aug. 31), we will not accept online returns at this location. Any items purchased at this location during our store closing sale are final sale. We can no longer honor coupons, mall certificates, Lord & Taylor Reward/Award Cards or prices offered at other Lord & Taylor locations."
Lord & Taylor announced 19 other stores closing as well, including two in Massachusetts — the location at the Prudential Center in Boston and the location at the Natick Mall.