WOBURN — A Lowell police officer from Pelham has been accused of assaulting a homeless teenager while on duty, according to court documents.
Kevin Garneau, 49, was arraigned on two counts of rape in Middlesex Superior Court in Woburn Thursday morning.
According to court documents, alleged assaults happened between March and December 2016. The victim, a 16-year-old, was living in a tent at the time, according to police.
Garneau was arraigned and freed without bail Thursday.
This story is still developing. Check back at eagletribune.com for updates.