Mack's welcomes gubernatorial hopeful to Londonderry

LONDONDERRY — It was a whirlwind 24-hours, hitting 10 counties with messages from a gubernatorial hopeful.
Dan Feltes, Democratic candidate for New Hampshire governor, made a Friday morning stop in Londonderry at Mack's Apples, meeting with staff and farm patriarch Andy Mack Sr.
The visit was part of Feltes' "Working 24/7 For Working Families" tour, highlighting the around-the-clock contributions of Granite State workers.
Feltes began the day Friday with a visit to UPS in Nashua, and following his trip to Londonderry, he was headed to Concord.
Throughout the tour, Feltes spoke with New Hampshire workers and small business owners across the state about the issues that impact their everyday lives.
Mack's farm and orchards date back generations, Mack told Feltes, about three centuries of working the land in Londonderry and passing those traditions down.
Many members of the staff have worked at Mack's for decades, starting young, with relatives coming up through the years to make the farm and orchards prosper.
"I want to emphasize my crew here," Mack told Feltes.
Feltes also grew up in a working-class family, working as a legal-aid lawyer and supporting those workers now hit hard by the pandemic. He is currently the New Hampshire Senate Majority Leader.
“Whether you work for tips, punch a clock, receive a salary, work the day shift or the night shift, your job plays a critical part in driving New Hampshire’s economy and helping all of us thrive,” Feltes said. “When I’m governor, working families will have someone working for them 24/7."
Mack also made a point to tell Feltes how strongly he feels about climate change and global warming. Mack is known in Londonderry for his large, colorful signs posted on his property showing support for various issues, with climate change at the top of his list.
Feltes assured Mack he had a plan to support clean energy and creating good jobs.
Feltes' 10-county tour started Thursday in Berlin and also included stops in Conway, Somersworth, Marlborough, Lebanon and Claremont.