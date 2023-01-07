SALEM, N.H. — The latest weekly meeting of a wood carving club at Ingram Senior Center was well attended, with eight participants honing their craft.
New members are always welcome to join the free town offering.
Individuals have access to a variety of tools for creations ranging from figurines to canes.
More information about this club and others at the senior center is online at townofsalemnh.org/senior-services-division.
