LONDONDERRY — Audiences know the words and sing along often.
And when Ovation Theatre Company presents the musical "Mamma Mia!" this month, the young cast will be the winners taking it all as live performance returns to a local stage.
"Mamma Mia!" is based on the hits of the 1970s and early '80s Swedish super group ABBA, and will hit the historic Town Common with performances set for July 30, 31 and Aug. 1.
The cast, ranging in age from 14 to 23, is made up of actors from communities all over southern New Hampshire and northern Massachusetts.
The show, named for an ABBA 1975 chart-topper, debuted on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre in October of 2001 and finished its run in 2015, also becoming a hit movie along the way.
It's the story of a young woman's search for her birth father, interspersed with a long list of familiar and timeless ABBA tunes like "Take a Chance on Me," "Dancing Queen," "Knowing Me, Knowing You," "The Winner Takes It All," "SOS," and the show's title song.
This year's performance schedule is a big change from what the summer of 2020 offered.
Last year's pandemic challenges forced the Londonderry-based Ovation Theatre Company to rely on virtual rehearsals and the outdoors as much as possible, safely distancing and wearing masks when preparing for its summer production of "A Chorus Line." They rehearsed at the group's Harvey Road space in the parking lot, then brought the performances to a drive-in option at the Londonderry Middle School.
Cast member Alyssa Beaulieu of Londonderry said being in "Mamma Mia!" makes her happy, and she's thrilled that she and her fellow cast mates are returning to a live stage.
"We are just beyond ecstatic to be able to get back on the stage since COVID," Beaulieu said. "This might be the biggest event ever staged at the Londonderry Town Common with a set that will fill every inch of the stage and extend it forward as well."
Londonderry Town Manager Kevin Smith said he is pleased to see Ovation Theatre bringing their performances to the Town Common.
"I have no doubt the public will embrace watching a live theatre performance outdoors in the heart of Londonderry's historic four corners," Smith said.
The performance is directed by Meg Gore, with musical direction provided by Kevin Fisher and choreography by Katy Gore, assisted by Adam Furgal and Michael Crowley. Tim Gore is stage manager.
For Maddie Tufts, also of Londonderry, performing in "Mamma Mia!" makes her grateful.
"I am thrilled to be performing," she said. "The director's attention to detail and intricate dance moves makes this show an experience to remember."
Debrah Hernandez of Chester plays the lead role of Donna and said the show will leave audiences happy.
"'Mamma Mia!" is an electrifying mega-hit that will make you want to dance the night away, uplifted and feeling like a number one," she said.
Performances for "Mamma Mia!" are Friday, July 30, Saturday, July 31, and Sunday, Aug. 1, at 7 p.m. on the Town Common. Tickets are $15 and available at ovationtc.com and will also be on sale at the gate on performance days.