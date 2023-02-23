PELHAM — A driver was arrested after crashing his car into the front of Grand 38 restaurant and damaging nearby property on Feb. 21, according to authorities.
Pelham Police arrived at the restaurant on Bridge Street about 5 p.m. after receiving a call that a truck crashed into the front door and the driver didn't seem well, a press released stated.
Sgt. Bruce Vieira said the Chinese food restaurant was not busy at the time, with only one patron and five workers inside the building.
He said no one was injured, despite the car hitting a door that led to the foyer of the restaurant.
When officers arrived on scene they also reported a damaged wooden fence next door at Ace Discount Cigarettes.
The driver, who was inside the restaurant, was identified by police as Pelham resident Kevin Steele, 57.
Police say he was impaired when the crash happened. Steele was subsequently arrested and charged with DUI, driving after suspension and two counts of criminal mischief.
Vieira said Steele was not injured and refused medical treatment.
Steele was later released on bail. He will be arraigned at Salem District Court on March 6.
