CONCORD, N.H. — An arrest has been made in connection with a homicide that occurred Tuesday at 15 Ridgemont Drive, in Londonderry, according to a joint statement by Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald, New Hampshire State Police Col. Christopher J. Wagner and Londonderry Police Chief William R. Hart Jr.
Brandon Castiglione, 24, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder for recklessly causing the death of Luis Garcia, 60, under "circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life," according to the statement.
Castiglione is expected to be arraigned on Wednesday in Rockingham County Superior Court in Brentwood.
According to the statement, the investigation remains ongoing and additional information will be released as it becomes available. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Sgt. Stephen Sloper of the New Hampshire State Police at 603-628-8477.