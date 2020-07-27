HAMPTON, N.H. – A Manchester, New Hampshire, man was charged Sunday with riot stemming from a June 20 incident when as many as 400 people on Hampton Beach refused to disperse.
Monytoung Maker, 23, was arrested without incident Sunday around 8 p.m., in the area of Ocean Boulevard and F Street, hours after local police issued a warrant for his arrest on the riot charge.
The warrant was issued about a month after Maker was caught engaging in "tumultuous or violent behavior and creating a substantial risk of public alarm," a Hampton Police Department release states.
The charge, a misdemeanor, was the result of an ongoing investigation that began on June 20 after as many as 400 people converged on the New Hampshire Seashell Complex. Police tried several times to disperse the crowd with no success. The group continued to grow "while engaging in unruly behavior including drug and alcohol use," according to the release.
"In an effort to disperse the group the Hampton police along with our law enforcement partners gathered to the south of the group and were eventually able to disperse them," the statement reads.
Maker was released on bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 15, at 1 p.m. at Hampton District Court. Police are still investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to call Hampton Police Department at 603-929-4444.