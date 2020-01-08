Man charged with robbing Derry bank

DERRY — A man was arrested quickly Wednesday after police say he robbed the People's United Bank on Crystal Avenue, according to a statement from the Derry Police Department.
Police arrested Seamus Murphy, 37, no address given, charging him with one count of robbery.
Police received a report of a robbery at 1:28 p.m. Wednesday, according to the statement. Police say a lone man reportedly robbed the bank then fled on foot onto Crystal Avenue, according to the statement. No weapon was shown during the robbery and no one was injured, according the statement.
Police say bank employees provided a physical description of the suspect. Officers then searched the area and observed a man fitting the description as he ran across Crystal Avenue and into the nearby Wendy's restaurant, according to the statement.
Police made contact with Murphy and took him into custody after further investigation, according to police. Officers also recovered an undisclosed amount of cash, the statement said, along with clothing believed to be discarded by Murphy as he attempted to run from the scene.
Murphy was held pending arraignment Thursday in 10th Circuit Court in Derry.