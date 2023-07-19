SALEM, N.H. — Police arrested a man who allegedly deployed a smoke grenade inside The Mall at Rockingham Park in an attempted jewelry store theft last year.
Scott Peters, 35, of Tewksbury, Massachusetts, was arrested on a warrant charging him with false public alarm, criminal mischief and reckless conduct.
The arrest follows an 18-month investigation led by Salem police Detective Robert Farah.
Peters is charged with setting off a smoke grenade in January 2022 while looking at merchandise in a jewelry store at the mall.
Salem police said he was wearing a face mask at the time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Part of the mall was evacuated. The Nashua Police Department’s Hazardous Device Unit responded because other grenades were found.
During the investigation, Farah reviewed footage that showed the route Peters took out of the mall. He was able to identify a pickup truck parked at Tuscan Village at the time that was believed to be Peters’ getaway vehicle.
But the truck did not have license plates.
Detective John O’Donnell found discarded clothing and a black gaiter mask along Peters’ route.
Those items were sent to the New Hampshire State Police Forensic Laboratory for DNA analysis.
DNA on the mask yielded a hit this month on a potential suspect’s name that allowed Farah to look at vehicles registered to Peters.
Farah was able to match and find a pickup he initially looked at following the incident.
He was also able to contact the smoke grenades’ manufacturer and found Peters purchased the same items in December 2021.
Salem police said the investigation will continue.
Peters was released on personal recognizance. He is to appear in Rockingham Superior Court on Aug. 17.
