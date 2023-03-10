LONDONDERRY — Police are investigating an incident Wednesday in which a man died after being struck by a fallen tree branch while working on Shasta Drive.
Emergency crews responded the scene at approximately 9:35 a.m., finding the man trapped under the branch.
According to a statement from the Fire Department, the man was suffering from serious injuries and two additional engine companies were requested.
First responders provided advanced life support measures, according to officials, but the man died at the scene.
His identity was not made public as of Friday morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.