HAMPSTEAD -- A man died Sunday afternoon when a camper he was working on fell on top of him, according to Hampstead police.
At approximately 1:55 p.m., the Hampstead Police and Fire departments responded to the Sunset Lake Campground located at 104 Emerson Ave. for a report of a male subject who had become trapped underneath a fallen camper, according to a statement posted on the police Facebook page by police Sgt. Adam Dyer.
The victim was later extricated after the trailer was lifted off of him using a Hampstead Town Highway front-end loader. The man, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead on scene.
After a preliminary investigation, it appears the victim had been working underneath the elevated trailer, when the support system failed and the trailer came down on top of him.
The incident is being investigated by the Hampstead Police Department with assistance from the Hampstead Fire Department and the New Hampshire Medical Examiner’s Office.
The name of the deceased is being withheld pending family notification.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.