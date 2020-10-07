LONDONDERRY — A man died Wednesday after being struck in the head while working at a local construction site.
The accident happened near Michel's Way at Route 102 near a work site adjacent to the Citizens Bank/Wendy's area.
The identity of the man, who was in his 50s, was not available Wednesday afternoon, nor was the company he was working for.
Police say the man was stationed on the ground, working with a very large drill when a large cable came loose, striking him in the head.
"He was wearing a helmet, but it caused severe damage," said Londonderry Sgt. Christopher Olson.
A Londonderry police officer on detail duty at the site was able to call in for emergency help quickly, Olson said.
The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Teams from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, were on scene to investigate.
Portions of the area at Michel's Way and Route 102 remained closed for several hours while investigative work was done.
This story will be updated when more information is available.