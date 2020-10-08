A man has pleaded guilty in federal court for robbing a Derry bank earlier this year.
Seamus Murphy, 38, formerly of Milford, is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 14, 2021, United States Attorney Scott W. Murray announced in a statement.
According to court documents and statements made in court, on Jan. 8 of this year, Murphy entered the People’s United Bank on Crystal Avenue in Derry and gave a note to the teller, indicating he had a gun and demanding money. The teller gave him $712 from the drawer. Police arrived on the scene and saw Murphy running toward a nearby fast food restaurant where they encountered him and recovered the $712. Murphy was on federal supervised release at the time of the robbery.
“Bank robberies endanger bank employees and the general public,” Murray said in the statement. “These violent crimes will not be tolerated. We will work closely with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners to keep the Granite State safe by investigating and prosecuting those who commit bank robberies and other violent offenses.”
This matter was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with assistance from the Derry Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Georgiana L. MacDonald.