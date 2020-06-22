SALEM, N.H. — A man was stabbed in the hand Saturday night after cutting in front of another person in line at M&N convenience store on South Broadway.
The stabbing took place about 6:35 p.m., according to a press release from the Salem Police Department.
“The victim mistakenly cut in front of the suspect in line," police said. "After words were exchanged, the suspect … pulled out a knife and attempted to stab the victim in the stomach.”
The victim moved out of the way and was stabbed in the hand rather than the stomach. The suspect, who was caught on surveillance footage, was wearing red shoes, shirt and hat.
The suspect fled on foot toward Methuen, police said.
The victim was taken to Holy Family Hospital for treatment.
Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call the department at 603-893-1911.