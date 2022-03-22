LONDONDERRY — One of three adults arrested for the overdose death of a 21-month-old girl in 2020 intends to plead guilty.
New court paperwork shows that an eleventh-hour deal was filed in court Friday, March 18, the last possible day before 26-year-old Dana Dolan’s trial.
Dolan was taken into custody in February 2021 by U.S. Marshals after a $2,500 reward was offered for information regarding his whereabouts.
Records show he was found in Lancaster, New Hampshire, and arrested after attempting to run away from authorities. He was charged with manslaughter, negligent homicide, reckless conduct and conspiracy to commit falsifying physical evidence.
An overview of the capped plea deal, which still requires approval from a judge, explains that Dolan will admit to the reckless conduct charge in exchange for a shorter sentence — 3 ½ to 7 years in New Hampshire State Prison.
Police reports in the case describe a series of events that led to the toddler’s death. She has only been identified publicly by her initials, “A.G.,” due to her age.
Her obituary says she will be remembered “by the light in her blue eyes, her beautiful smile with the slightest gap, and stubborn little personality.” It goes on, “We will always cherish in our hearts her laughter, the time spent with her sister, and her little voice saying ‘mom’ and ‘dad.’”
The girl’s parents, Mark Geremia, 33, and Shawna Cote, 30, each await their own trials for a long list of charges related to their daughter’s death, most notably homicide, manslaughter and falsifying evidence.
Police were called to RMZ truck stop Nov. 19, 2020 at 9:42 a.m. for a report of a 2-year-old in cardiac arrest. It was eventually discovered that the girl was even younger, and that she and her 4-year-old sister had been in a pickup truck with their parents and Dolan, a friend.
According to an affidavit, Dolan told police how he, Geremia and Cote started using drugs soon after trading an ATV for them in Lawrence.
On the way home, Geremia pulled over at the Londonderry truck stop after having a hard time driving. The three adults snorted their second line of heroin there, the affidavit states.
Police said that during an interview later at the Londonderry Police Department, Dolan recalled waking up at 6 a.m. and taking more heroin with Cote.
He said the mother was cutting the drug on a book, but fell asleep in the process, pressing her chest against it. He said he shook Cote awake and told her not to drop the drugs on her 4-year-old asleep in her lap.
Dolan told police he was preparing to inject his hit when the youngest girl began to cry. He recalled moving a car seat and unbuckling the baby.
“I don’t know if she climbed over or if Shawna ended up grabbing her, or what,” Dolan is quoted in court paperwork. “But she got into the front. And I did my shot, cleaned myself up, and put it away. And then I ended up falling asleep and A.G. and them fell back asleep in the front…”
Dolan told police that shortly after his injection, Geremia prepared three more lines of heroin — one for each adult, which they all consumed. He said he fell asleep again and woke up to screaming.
Geremia said he woke up to his youngest girl unresponsive in the front seat with her face down on the middle seat and her legs hanging toward the floor of the truck.
“A.G.” was declared dead at Parkland Medical Center. Acute fentanyl intoxication was deemed the cause.
Her sister was physically unharmed by the drugs, but described later by nurses as dirty, frail and malnourished.
Dolan’s trial, scheduled over six days, was set to begin in the coming weeks.
The state’s prospective witness list included 58 names, including hospital workers, members of the region’s hazmat team, local and federal law enforcement, as well as state forensic experts.
A plea and sentence hearing is scheduled for May 16 in Rockingham Superior Court.
