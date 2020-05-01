LONDONDERRY — A Manchester man faces a list of charges after being arrested on three separate days.
Harvey Pomerleau, 63, of 234 Lowell St., in Manchester faces charges including misuse of the emergency 911 system, domestic violence and violating a restraining order after being arrested on three separate days by Londonderry police.
Pomerleau was first arrested April 23 and charged with misuse of the 911 system, according to Londonderry police Capt. Patrick Cheetham.
Cheetham said Pomerleau made seven calls to 911 on Feb. 15 of this year seeking emergency assistance and reporting domestic disturbances at a home on Old Nashua Road in Londonderry, where a female acquaintance lived. Those instances were not true, Cheetham added.
The next arrest was on April 25. Police say Pomerleau arrived at that same Old Nashua Road residence by taxi and had a physical altercation with that same woman.
Pomerleau was charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and domestic violence/simple assault, according to police.
Those charges came after police say Pomerleau tried to push the woman and then attempted to drag her to the car and drive the car into her. He also verbally threatened the woman's life, Cheetham said.
Pomerleau was released on bail. However, on April 26 he was arrested for a third time, and charged with breach of bail and violation of a restraining order, Cheetham said.
Pomerleau is accused of making multiple calls to the woman who, the report states, recognized his voice.
"You can't make any contact," Cheetham said. "You can't text, email, send a letter or call."
Pomerleau is currently being held at the Rockingham County Jail with May court dates that could be rescheduled, Cheetham said.