SALEM, N.H. — A Manchester man was arrested following a fiery rollover crash near the Mall at Rockingham Park, according to police.
Police charged Evan Anaya, 27, of Manchester with reckless conduct and aggravated driving while intoxicated, according to Salem police Capt. Kevin Fitzgerald said.
On Sunday afternoon, police received multiple reports of a rollover crash and a car on fire, according to a statement from Salem police.
Around 12:46 p.m., near the intersection of Mall Road and Rockingham Park Boulevard, police found the Saab, according to Fitzgerald.
Witnesses were able to extinguish the flames prior to police arrival, according to the statement.
Officers and an off-duty firefighter pulled Anaya and a passenger from the car, according to the statement.
Police did not identify the passenger.
Anaya and the passenger both received serious, but not life-threatening injuries, according to the statement.
The passenger was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, while Anaya went to Parkland Medical center and then Portsmouth Regional Hospital for treatment, according to the statement.
Anaya was charged and released, Fitzgerald said.
Fitzgerald did not release information about the condition of the passenger.
The Saab had significant damage from the crash, according to the statement. Mall Road was closed for approximately 15 minutes Sunday while emergency crews responded, according to police.