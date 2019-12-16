PELHAM — Police are searching for a man who they say smashed car windows and swung a bat at people on Oct. 15, according to a statement.
Robert R. McMinn Jr., 50, whose last known address is in Manchester, is wanted for eight felony counts of receiving stolen property, four felony counts of theft by unauthorized taking and three misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief, according Pelham police.
Around 8:25 p.m. on Oct. 15, police say they were told a bald man in his late 40s or early 50s wearing a long-sleeve, plaid shirt and khaki shorts was breaking into cars at Chunky's Cinema.
Employees at Chunky' Cinema confronted the man, who then grabbed a baseball bat and started swinging, according to police. Once the man realized someone called the police, he took off on foot across Route 38 towards Old Bridge Street, according to police.
Police say they arrived at the Bridge Street movie theater to find three cars with their windows smashed in, but the man was gone. Pelham police worked with the Salem K-9 unit to track the man, but the attempt to find him was unsuccessful, police said.
There were multiple incidents similar to the Pelham break-ins reported in Lowell, Dracut and Salem that same night, according to Pelham police.
Police found and searched McMinn's car, and discovered an item reported stolen in Lincoln, New Hampshire, according to police.
Police are asking the public's help in finding McMinn and identifying other property they believe was stolen.
Police say no one should approach McMinn.
If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, please contact your local police department or the Pelham Police Department at 603-635-2411.