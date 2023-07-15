MANCHESTER, N.H. — It was standing room only Wednesday evening at The Rex Theater in Manchester when Mayor Joyce Craig officially announced her candidacy for governor.
“I’m at the Rex Theatre and there is no better place to launch my #NHGov campaign,” Craig, a Democrat, said on Twitter.
“This building is a perfect example of what is possible when we bring people together. We recognized the opportunity to revitalize a dilapidated building, and we got it done.”
The event was also live-streamed on her Facebook page.
“Creating opportunities is at the core of why I’m running for governor. Ensuring everyone can thrive by strengthening public schools, creating good-paying jobs, building more affordable housing, and protecting access to abortion.
“There’s so much more we need to do in our state — investing in renewable energy, ending gun violence, and lowering costs. Bottom line, we need to take back the Governor’s office to make progress on the issues we care about,” Craig said.
In announcing her campaign, she emphasized her promise to defend reproductive freedom and bring her executive experience to create jobs, increase affordable housing, strengthen public education, promote public safety, and support local communities across the Granite State.
She is the second Democrat to throw her hat in the ring. Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, D-Concord, has also announced her candidacy.
Former Gov. John Lynch spoke at the event, first introducing his wife Dr. Susan Lynch and then discussing why they are backing Craig.
“There are a number of reasons why we are supporting Joyce Craig for governor of New Hampshire. By the way, doesn’t that sound great – Governor Joyce Craig,” Lynch said to applause from the audience.
Lynch went on to say that Craig supports public education and knows that it is all about opportunity.
“Under Joyce’s leadership, teachers and educators will feel appreciated like they should,” Lynch said.
He said Craig has the ability to bring people together to solve problems and wants to be governor for the right reasons.
“She wants to make a difference in the lives of Granite Staters,” Lynch said.
