SALEM, N.H. — Music and laughter can be heard at Salem High once again, now that the school marching band is back.
Members are taking part in band camp this week, practicing for the fall.
"It's been fantastic seeing them and hearing (students) on campus," said Lauren Peithmann, director of K-12 performing arts for the Salem School District. "The students have been very willing to join us and follow the safety guidelines and procedures."
Since July students have been making their way back to school for practice, she explained. Percussion and color guard students were back first and gradually the rest of the band has joined, making this the first week the whole band is back together, Peithmann said.
"We went into band camp to prepare for a halftime show without knowing how we would even be able to perform it," she said. "But we are excited that the public will get to see it."
The band has two options for performing — taping a performance to stream at football games or having band members come to school near halftime when they could gather and march onto the field for the show and go home, Peithmann said.
Student activities such as band and fall sports have been resuming with strict social distancing guidelines in place. Students start school on Sept. 2. About 85% of Salem students plan to attend in-person and the remaining 15% will continue remote learning.
"It's not a normal season and it's been a challenge, but the students have really risen to the challenge," Peithmann said.