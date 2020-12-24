Marine visits great-grandmother in quarantine after arriving home from boot camp 

WINDHAM — Through the plate glass window, Mary Jane Moran, 84, saluted her great-grandson.
Fresh out of boot camp, U.S. Marine Andre Martinez went to see his grandmother this week at the Warde Health Center on Searles Road in Windham.
Moran has been in quarantine at the assisted living center since March, confined to her small room, due to COVID-19, said her son, John Moran.
He effusively praised Martinez, 19, for stopping by to see his great-grandmother so soon after graduating from boot camp in Parris Island, South Carolina.
Martinez lived in the Merrimack Valley prior to enlisting in the Marines.
“Instead of going out to parties and being with his buddies, he went to see her,” said Moran.
Moran’s sister, Karen Freeman, was able to capture a picture of the incredible moment.
John Moran said he hopes the picture gives others “hope that the elderly are not all forgotten.”
The picture “should serve as a reminder that these citizens are very isolated.”
“We need to see more stuff like this,” he said.
