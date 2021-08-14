PLAISTOW — Rockingham Calvary Chapel will host MARK209 at an outdoor concert on Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 6 p.m.
The community is invited to attend this free event featuring the award-winning recording artist quartet on tour from Nashville.
MARK209 was named favorite Christian Country Group by vote of fans in 2020. Touring the country from California to Maine each year, the group returns to New England every August, declaring it to be their favorite of all the areas they visit.
The church is located at 180 Plaistow Road. The concert will move inside in case of rain.