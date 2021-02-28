DERRY — A popular summer destination returns to downtown Derry this summer.
Derry's Homegrown Farm and Artisans Market is set to open June 2 for its fifth season after last year's COVID-19 concerns caused the market to remain on hiatus during the summer months.
The market will be located in its usual spot at 1 West Broadway, near cafes, restaurants, retail businesses and the rail trail in the heart of the downtown.
The market will run rain or shine every Wednesday for 18 weeks through Sept. 29 with plenty of free parking available on the street and in nearby lots.
Market organizers say since this is the first season under pandemic conditions, there may be a different feel this summer. Masks will be one requirement.
"While we enjoy making this a fun, community event, the health and safety of patrons, vendors and volunteers will be paramount this year," according to a statement.
The vendors participating this season will be bringing the area’s best to the community and will include past favorites. Patrons should expect to be able to purchase ingredients for a complete meal, and be able to buy some grab-and-go foods as well. This year’s selection should include fresh seafood, meats, eggs, produce, gourmet cheese, artisanal breads, pastries, chocolates, olive oils, jams, pickles, garlic, artisan pastas and sauces, locally sourced Puerto Rican cuisine, wine, beer, mead, natural soaps and more.
Derry Homegrown’s mission is to provide local farmers and growers, artisanal bakers, gourmets and craftspeople with a long-term sustainable marketplace for Derry and surrounding communities.
"We intend to create a vibrant marketplace where the community can purchase locally grown produce, locally raised meats, eggs and poultry, organic and grass-fed dairy options, and the highest quality prepared foods and baked goods along with quality handcrafted items from local artisans," a statement read. "We will also strive to educate the community on the many benefits of eating and buying locally."
Visit derryhomegrown.org or visit the market on Facebook at facebook.com/derryhomegrown.