These were the faces of a love story like no other.
That’s what friends and family say about Leo and Anna Barron, married 58 years, who stayed close and connected until life’s last moments after both died of COVID-19 at a Haverhill hospice within days of each other.
And these are the faces on the front lines — the hands giving specialized, compassionate care to patients like the Barrons as their life journey came to a close.
For Merrimack Valley Hospice nurse Marley Boehner, along with the nursing staff at Parkland Medical Center in Derry, it’s also about caring for the families, helping calm their nerves and anxiety and also honoring the wishes of the patients during their final days.
Linda Barron of Manchester, New Hampshire, knows this is true.
Last summer she returned to thank the medical staff who cared for her parents at Parkland, where they stayed prior to being moved to High Pointe House in Haverhill.
COVID-19 took Barron’s parents just 59 hours apart from each other back in May. She heralds the collaborative effort between patients, their families, medical and hospice teams at both Parkland and Merrimack Valley Hospice.
“I’m still grieving,” Linda said. “But I take strength from knowing the medical professionals who cared for my parents took a vested interest in who they were as people.”
Leo and Anna Barron met while working at a Sears and Roebuck store, married and became parents to daughters Linda and Donna, who later gave them three granddaughters.
Linda describes her parents as “soulmates” who enjoyed listening to music and ballroom dancing. When Alzheimer’s eventually took hold, the couple remained devoted and never wanted to be apart.
“They declined together but their love never wavered,” Linda said. “Until the end, the most important thing to my Dad was taking care of my Mom.”
COVID-19 reared its head with Leo Barron, 84, who tested positive in April. Anna Barron, 86, followed with her positive test in May.
During her parents’ hospitalization at Parkland, Linda said she relied on daily telephone updates on their condition as she could not be close to them due to restrictions.
She also sent photos to decorate their hospital room and shared family stories so staff could get to know her parents better: what they liked or didn’t like, and what they enjoyed during the many years together.
That included playing some favorite music from the 1950s and making sure the staff listened and appreciated what the Barrons were all about.
At its peak in April, Parkland had 18 coronavirus patients. The Derry hospital cared for 30% of New Hampshire’s hospitalizations through July.
When Leo Barron’s condition worsened, Parkland and Merrimack Valley Hospice collaborated to move the couple to a shared room at High Pointe House.
High Pointe was the first hospice facility in Massachusetts to open a special unit for end-of-life patients who are also COVID-19 positive.
Linda said she told her father that this was the perfect spot for the couple. They were moved from Parkland together, holding hands during the transport from Derry.
“Our care team takes tremendous pride in connecting with our patients,” said Parkland Chief Nursing Officer Eileen Keefe. “In this case, Mr. Barron expressed he felt he had left his post as his wife’s caregiver and he desired to be back in that role.”
Keefe said the collaboration between the two facilities kept this wish at the forefront.
“We were honored to care for Linda’s parents and make a difference, not only for such a special couple but for the entire family,” said Linda Miller, clinical director of High Pointe House and hospice admissions. “We do find that many families of patients struggle, which is why we as caregivers are so attuned to their needs as well.”
For Linda, it was the best way to honor her parents’ long life and love story.
“My sister and I feel that Parkland Medical Center and Merrimack Valley Hospice treated my mom and dad, and us, like family,” she said. “We tried to keep them together until the end. And for the first time, I didn’t feel like an advocate as much as simply my parents’ daughter.”
Leo Barron lost his battle May 29. Anna Barron died May 31, holding one of her husband’s shirts on what would have been his 85th birthday.