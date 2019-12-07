SALEM, N.H. — A candy store on Broadway was robbed at knife point Friday night, police said.
Salem police officers went to Pearl's Candy and Nuts at 356 South Broadway at 7:30 p.m. for a report of a robbery.
A man entered the business and walked through the store before robbing a clerk at knifepoint while masked, according to a police report.
After the hold up, police say the man left with an undisclosed amount of cash. The clerk was not harmed, police said.
The suspect is described by police as a white male, who was wearing a dark colored hoodie with white drawstrings, a black face mask with white fangs, dark pants and dark shoes with white soles at the time of the incident.
A Salem police canine unit attempted to track the suspect through the heavily traveled plaza, but was unsuccessful.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Detective Connor Nolan at 603-893-1911.
