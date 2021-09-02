Maskless Gov. Sununu takes it on the chin

After testing negative for COVID-19 this week Gov. Chris Sununu was resting at home Thursday, but some are concerned that he is not leading an effort to require masks indoors in New Hampshire as the Delta variant surges across the country.
Sununu has stressed that masks are not the way out of the pandemic, saying that vaccinations are the way forward.
The 46-year-old Newfields resident and father of three waited his turn and received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine April 11 at a mass vaccination event at New Hampshire International Speedway.
He has worn masks at times in public, but attended at least five public events in five days in which he was photographed not wearing a mask.
Last Sunday, he hosted one of a series of Super603 celebrations for the public in lieu of an inaugural ball, and as a gesture of a return to more normal life before the pandemic on the Conway Scenic Railroad in North Conway.
About 280 guests, including many families with children who cannot be vaccinated and are under the age of 12 attended, and about 10% wore masks, said railroad spokesman Brian Sullivan.
Sullivan said the event was considered a charter of sorts and the tickets and details and rules of wearing masks were left to the governor’s staff.
On its website, the excursion train noted it “strongly encourages unvaccinated guests to wear face masks,” but Sullivan noted the governor and his staff were essentially hosting a private function and they called the shots.
One Facebook viewer, reacting to the photo of the unmasked governor kneeling next to several unmasked children was upset.
Suzy Willow Kjellberg wrote, “By god, WHERE IS YOUR MASK? You are supposed to lead us OUT of this pandemic, not further into it.”
Boston has gone to a mask mandate for all indoor venues as of last week due to the spread of the Delta variant, and even Fenway Park, an outdoor venue and home to the Boston Red Sox, now requires masks unless patrons are eating or drinking.
Many stores in the state, including the tourist destination of North Conway, are urging those coming indoors to shop to wear masks.
Sullivan noted that the train is different than Amtrack or Concord Trailways or flights out of Manchester-Boston Regional Airport because they are not under federal transportation dictates and are treated more like an amusement park where the rules are largely dictated by the state and the governor.
And there are no more rules from the governor as the state of emergency in New Hampshire has been lifted.
Sununu conceded that “much of the United States is facing a tidal wave from the Delta variant” in advance of and in explanation for his trip to Kentucky on Monday to learn what the Bluegrass state was doing better than others in ensuring its health care system is not overwhelmed.
His visit to several medical centers there with a contingent of New Hampshire hospital officials came on the day that the governor of Kentucky’s website noted that the state had hit a record for the number of hospitalizations from COVID-19.
Two days later, Sununu said he awoke with COVID-like symptoms, canceled the scheduled Executive Council meeting, and proceeded to take three COVID-19 tests, all of which were negative for the virus.
Sullivan said he was not aware of any calls or concerns for the health of those who attended the Super603 tour after news of the governor’s illness circulated.