SALEM, N.H. — Cases of COVID-19 in the Salem School District have plummeted during the last month, instilling enough confidence in school officials to make mask-wearing optional starting Monday, Feb. 14.
School records show that the highest number of students quarantining and isolating because of COVID-19 exposure or a positive test peaked at 292 during the week of Jan. 10.
As of Feb. 10, that count was down to 20 or fewer on any given day.
Superintendent Maura Palmer sent a letter to the school community Wednesday, the 100th day of this academic year, with optimism.
“Safety protocols and mitigation strategies enacted at the beginning of the school year have helped us persevere through the winter months with minimal disruption for staff and students,” Palmer wrote.
She noted, however, that Salem schools like many others were hit hard by the anticipated, post-holiday spike.
“Given the consistently low numbers of positive cases among both our staff and students over the past several weeks, the access to vaccines for all, and the availability of home test kits, the district will move to a mask optional/targeted protocol beginning Monday, February 14,” the superintendent said in her letter.
That means the choice to wear a mask while at school will be up to individuals and their families with only two exceptions.
A mask mandate will be put back in place if transmission rates within a school building get too high or if more than 15% of a school is absent due to illnesses.
A federal mandate still requires students to wear masks on buses.
School officials plan to remove acrylic shields in small group areas, including cafeterias, two weeks after February vacation if districtwide cases remain below 5%.
Palmer said in her letter, “even as we adjust these protocols, we acknowledge that there is still a risk associated with the virus.”
Students and staff will be encouraged to keep at least three feet of distance from others throughout the school day. Hand washing and sanitation will also remain a focus, Palmer says.
“We also ask that families continue the practice of keeping students home when they are symptomatic and follow existing mask requirements when returning from isolation/quarantine based on testing positive or being exposed as a household contact,” she said.
Upon returning to school, students are required to wear a mask full time for five calendar days. Students unable or unwilling to do that can return to school after 10 days.
Salem is one of the only school districts in the region that has continually offered students in-person learning since the start of the pandemic.
Recently retired Superintendent Michael Delahanty used the achievement to ensure Salem teachers, bus drivers, coaches and the like were among the first in the state to be vaccinated.
Upwards of 620 people received a first dose of the Moderna vaccine in March 2021.