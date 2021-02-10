LONDONDERRY — A 72-year-old Marblehead, Massachusetts, woman was brought to a New Hampshire hospital Wednesday morning after losing control of her car on the highway and flipping it onto its roof, according to police.
New Hampshire State Police said they responded to Interstate 93 north in Londonderry at about 9:45 a.m. for a reported single-car rollover.
The driver, identified by state police as Suzanne Atwood, was behind the wheel of a 2005 Volvo XC70.
Investigators said it appears that Atwood lost control while attempting to change lanes, hit a guardrail and rolled the car before coming to rest in the high-speed lane of the highway.
Londonderry first responders brought her to Elliot Hospital, in Manchester, with non-life threatening injuries, according to state police.
The high-speed lane and middle lane were shut down for approximately an hour while emergency personnel worked at the scene and a towing agency removed the Volvo, according to police.
State police say all aspects of the crash remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Timothy Repucci at timothy.repucci@dos.nh.gov or 603-223-8836.