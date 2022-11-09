Sheriff Chuck Massahos, of Salem, is projected to be re-elected as Rockingham County sheriff for a third term, defeating Democratic candidate Kevin Coyle.
Thirty-six of 37 Rockingham County towns and cities reported unofficial results as of Wednesday afternoon. Information from Newfields was unavailable.
Based on those ballots, Massahos received 55% of the county's vote while Coyle picked up 45%.
The New Hampshire Secretary of State's office said official results may be available within the next few days.
Massahos received 8,239 votes in his hometown of Salem while Coyle had 4,197 votes there.
Coyle, who is an attorney, saw support from hometown Portsmouth. The city reported its unofficial tallies were 7,716 for him. Massahos received 2,857 votes.
Massahos has over three decades of law enforcement experience. The 64-year-old is also a small business owner.
In a recent Eagle-Tribune survey, Massahos said he will continue to keep drugs like fentanyl off of New Hampshire streets.
In office, he has overseen upgrades to the regional dispatch center and has brought accountability and fiscal responsibility to the sheriff's office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.