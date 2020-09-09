Rockingham County Sheriff Charles "Chuck" Massahos said his job doesn't stop and he will continue to work for the people even as he thinks about the next election.
In unofficial results, Massahos took the top vote count in the Republican sheriff race in Tuesday's primary election, beating out challenger Kevin Coyle.
Massahos now moves on to the ballot to face Democratic challenger Patrick Rivard in the general election on Nov. 3.
Massahos, 61, of Salem, New Hampshire, said he feels confident he won the race, although on Wednesday he hadn't seen all the vote totals from the 37 Rockingham County communities.
But his own community of Salem gave him a big nod with 2,701 votes to Coyle's 641.
Many other communities were also showing favorable numbers for Massahos including Derry, Londonderry, Windham and Plaistow.
"The numbers don't lie," he said. "It appears I won."
Massahos owns the BP service station in Londonderry and said he had all the experience needed to earn another term as sheriff of Rockingham County, saying he has had “32 years in law enforcement, including years as a part-time auxiliary New Hampshire state trooper.”
Being a businessman also is a credit to added experience when it comes to preparing and handling budgets in his department.
He added being in the sheriff's role is leadership, and putting the right people in the right place for the job. He is proud of the work done in his department, including continued work to thwart the drug problem in the state and also make sure communities are safe.
“I’ve completed that,” Massahos said in an earlier interview. “I want to continue to serve the people of Rockingham County, to provide the best possible law enforcement services available.”
For Massahos, the job continues, saying he's a "people sheriff" and wants to continue to serve.
"I will continue to do the best for the citizens of Rockingham County," he said.