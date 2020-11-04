Charles “Chuck” Massahos said his job doesn’t stop and he will continue to work for the people.
In early and unofficial results from Tuesday's general election, the incumbent Republican sheriff of Rockingham County was enjoying top vote counts and claiming the win against Democratic challenger Patrick William Rivard in the race for the top law enforcement job.
Massahos, of Salem, New Hampshire, was getting substantial vote totals from many of Rockingham County's 37 communities, including his own where voters awarded him 11,112 votes to Rivard's 5,275.
Many other communities were also showing favorable numbers for Massahos, including Derry, Londonderry, Windham and Plaistow.
Massahos owns the BP service station in Londonderry and said in an earlier interview he has all the experience needed to earn another term as sheriff of Rockingham County, saying he has had “32 years in law enforcement, including years as a part-time auxiliary New Hampshire state trooper.”
He added being sheriff means leadership and putting the right people in the right place for the job. He is proud of the work done in his department, including continued work to thwart the drug problem in the state and also make sure communities are safe.
He thanked all his supporters Wednesday morning on social media.
"I have been proud to serve as your sheriff and will continue to work hard every day to provide the best possible law enforcement services available," Massahos said.