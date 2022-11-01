MANCHESTER — A 45-year-old Londonderry man killed in Manchester on the afternoon of Saturday, Oct. 29, died of “a gunshot wound to the face into the neck,” according to an autopsy.
Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie Duval has deemed it a homicide.
Officials announced that the body of Dzemal Cardakovic was found on South Willow Street in the area of Kaye Street.
Tyrese Harris, 22, of Manchester has been arrested and charged with two alterative counts of second-degree murder. He waived an arraignment that was scheduled for Monday and remains in preventative detention.
The shooting victim’s daughter, 19-year-old Jasmine Cardakovic, said her father came to the United States from Bosnia more than two decades ago, not knowing the language but hoping to find a safer life.
He met his wife, also of Bosnia, and they started a family together, moving to Londonderry six years ago.
On the day of the shooting, Jasmina said her father had been doing work as a truck driver. His 12-year-old son and a nephew were along for the ride.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.