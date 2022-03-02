SALEM, N.H. — Four residents want to claim two open seats on the School Board.
Two incumbents who will appear on the ballot again, Patricia Corbett and Peter Morgan, have held their positions for a combined four decades.
Newcomers Lorie Ball and Marnie Wells have lived in town for just as long and are now making their first run for office.
The Eagle-Tribune asked each candidate to complete the same profile. Their responses appear below in alphabetical order. Edits were only made to streamline style.
Election day is Tuesday, March 8. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Assigned polling places are as follows: District 1, Fisk School, 14 Main St.; District 2, Soule School, 173 South Policy St.; District 3, Barron School, 55 Butler St.; District 4, Ingram Senior Center, 1 Sally Sweets Way; District 6, North Salem School, 140 Zion Hill Road.
A breakdown of which addresses correspond with each polling place is available on the town’s website.
Name: Lorie Ball
Age: 64
Occupation: Retired special education teacher
Elected experience: First time running for an elected position
Years of Salem residency: 16 years
Reason for running: I am very concerned about the low proficiency scores in reading, math and science that have persisted throughout our state, including Salem, for several years. There is clearly something broken in our education system, but nobody seems interested in addressing it and that is unacceptable. We need school board members who make academic achievement a higher priority. That starts with reevaluating the programs being used in our classrooms and establishing new criteria for instruction and curriculum. Our students can not afford to wait any longer. We need someone willing to push for a change. I can be that person.
Priorities in office: Over the past several years Salem has focused on rebuilding their schools. Now it is time for the Salem School Board to focus its attention on increasing student proficiency levels in reading, math, and science through explicit, systematic instruction, increasing curriculum transparency that supports parental involvement, and increasing understanding of students’ educational needs. Listening to parents, teachers, and students will help guide us toward increased academic excellence.
Name: Patricia Corbett
Age: 55
Occupation: Dean of Undergraduate Programs at New England College, Director of Graduate Education Programs at New England College
Elected experience: 15 years, Salem School Board
Years of Salem residency: 55
Reason for running: To foster the positive culture of our school community that Salem expects and deserves by maintaining a collaborative, consistent working relationship with each school board member; supporting the work of the administration, teachers, and staff; and ensuring a safe, positive learning environment for all students. Keep Salem moving forward!
Priorities in office: To continue the work of the school community through support of the school board goals and district strategic plan which include further development of our infrastructure, completion of the Woodbury Middle School renovation project, and continued in-person learning that is safe for all employees and students.
Name: Peter Morgan
Age: 74
Occupation: Retired engineer and para educator
Elected experience: 21 years, Salem School Board
Years of Salem residency: 60+
Reason for running: I would like to continue to contribute to the district that will educate the students of Salem. Educating students means teaching them the skills they will need to become contributing members of society and to succeed in their future endeavors and careers. The Salem School District does this by hiring and retaining the best available staff in all positions. The district has also constructed and is maintaining facilities designed for delivering education. The district provides the opportunity to study a broad curriculum from basic life skills to advanced academic topics. This isn’t easy and it isn’t inexpensive, but it needs to happen and it does happen thanks to you, the residents of Salem.
Priorities in office: My priorities will be to continue to maintain our education infrastructure and improve our business and education practices.
Name: Marnie Wells
Age: 69
Occupation: Mom of 12, grandmother of 36, life speaker and wisdom teller to many
Elected experience: First time running for an elected position
Years of Salem residency: 50
Reason for running: I have time and I’m concerned about the conditions of our town’s families and students. I believe we’ve gone off course and am concerned that the current board is not open to other people’s opinions or ideas.
Our society is filled with anxiety and fear and our schools need to be a safe and stable place for academics to be taught. I want what is best for our students educationally using what has been tried by research. Schools are to teach reading, writing, etc. and we must be aware that our responsibility is to equip our students to be the next generation.
Priorities in office: I want to be a liaison between teachers, students, parents and the board. People need to be listened to and heard. People are more important than school buildings and fields. While we are extremely fortunate to have access to these, if our children are not learning we have wasted our time and the tax payers money. It’s time to tighten ship.