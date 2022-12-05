LONDONDERRY — State police announced the arrests of two men accused of racing on the highway in Londonderry, clocked at 128 mph and 131 mph, respectively, in a 65 mph zone.
Saturday, Dec. 3, at approximately 8:30 p.m., state police said a gray 2008 BMW coupe and a white 2018 Infiniti Q50 were racing near the on ramp to Interstate 93.
Both vehicles entered the highway, headed south, and began to drive side by side, according to a press release.
State police identified the drivers as Nickolas J. Quintal, 20, of Hooksett, and Wyatt H. Adams, 18, of Derry. Charges include road racing, negligent driving and reckless operation.
Quintal also faces a charge of endangering the welfare of a child, a passenger in his vehicle.
Both men were arrested and released on personal recognizance bail. They are due to appear in Derry District Court.
