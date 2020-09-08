For the District 3 Executive Council race, Democrat Mindi Messmer and Republican Janet Stevens led their respective parties' primary Tuesday night as of press time.

Messmer topped challenger Patty Lovejoy, with 67% to 33% of the vote with 58% of precincts reporting. Stevens was ahead with 39% of the vote compared to challengers Bruce Crochetiere, at 33%, and Timothy Comerford, at 28%, with 61% of precincts reporting.

Both Messmer and Stevens are vying for the chance to compete in November's general election for the seat that represents much of southeastern New Hampshire.

The Executive Council is responsible for approving state contracts and the governor's appointments to the bench and state agencies.

Incumbent Russell Prescott, R-Kingston, did not run for re-election.

Messmer is an environmental consultant who went into politics around 2016. She has served one term as a state representative for Rye.

Stevens, also of Rye, is a mental health professional and small business owner. Gov. Chris Sununu has appointed Stevens to serve on both the Seacoast Cancer Cluster Investigation Commission and the Board of Mental Health Practices.

Executive Council results

Results by the Associated Press.

Town Democrat winner Republican winner Mindi Messmer Patty Lovejoy Janet Stevens Bruce Crochetiere Timothy Comerford
Atkinson Mindi Messmer Timothy Comerford 415 266 308 338 333
Danville Mindi Messmer Bruce Crochetiere 151 111 181 218 163
Derry Mindi Messmer Janet Stevens 1,396 642 1,038 860 1,018
Hampstead Mindi Messmer Janet Stevens 507 217 457 452 267
Kingston Patty Lovejoy Bruce Crochetiere 126 202 60 242 239
Newton Mindi Messmer Janet Stevens 235 106 180 162 156
Pelham Mindi Messmer Bruce Crochetiere 516 312 468 497
Plaistow Mindi Messmer Janet Stevens 360 188 323 264 181
Salem Mindi Messmer Janet Stevens 1,176 738 1,189 1,057 718
Sandown Mindi Messmer Bruce Crochetiere 315 148 270 328 234
Windham Mindi Messmer Janet Stevens 715 313 724 445 465

