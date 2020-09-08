For the District 3 Executive Council race, Democrat Mindi Messmer and Republican Janet Stevens led their respective parties' primary Tuesday night as of press time.
Messmer topped challenger Patty Lovejoy, with 67% to 33% of the vote with 58% of precincts reporting. Stevens was ahead with 39% of the vote compared to challengers Bruce Crochetiere, at 33%, and Timothy Comerford, at 28%, with 61% of precincts reporting.
Both Messmer and Stevens are vying for the chance to compete in November's general election for the seat that represents much of southeastern New Hampshire.
The Executive Council is responsible for approving state contracts and the governor's appointments to the bench and state agencies.
Incumbent Russell Prescott, R-Kingston, did not run for re-election.
Messmer is an environmental consultant who went into politics around 2016. She has served one term as a state representative for Rye.
Stevens, also of Rye, is a mental health professional and small business owner. Gov. Chris Sununu has appointed Stevens to serve on both the Seacoast Cancer Cluster Investigation Commission and the Board of Mental Health Practices.