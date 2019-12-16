PLAISTOW — Superintendent Earl Metzler, who recently sued School Administrative 55 to collect overtime and unused vacation pay, has applied for a superintendent position in Florida.
Metzler is one of 51 candidates being considered to lead the eighth-largest school district in the country with 220,000 students and 235 schools, according to documents obtained from Hillsborough County Public Schools in Tampa, Florida.
The job listing says Hillsborough County Public Schools is the largest employer in the Tampa Bay area, employing more than 24,000 people.
The new superintendent would likely receive a salary close to $300,000, according to the district website.
Metzler earns $175,882 — the most in the state — as superintendent of the Timberlane Regional and Hampstead school districts, according to the New Hampshire Department of Education.
Hillsborough County Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Eakins announced June 10 he would retire at the end of the school year, district spokeswoman Tanya Arja said. Eakins has been with the district for 31 years, according to the district website.
Arja said the School Board hired Ray and Associates, a company based in Iowa, to narrow the candidate search. The two finalists are to be interviewed Jan. 21, and the new superintendent is expected to be selected that same day, according to Arja.
"I was honored to be asked" to apply, Metzler said, noting that he was not actively seeking a new job. "It is a very big job."
Metzler added that he would love to eventually find a job in Florida or somewhere in the South, but he always planned on staying with School Administrative 55 until his contract ends.
"When opportunities arise, you look into them," he said. "I have every intention of staying until August of 2020, unless something better comes along for me and my family."
The job posting says the district is looking for a candidate who "possesses the leadership skills required to respond to the opportunities and challenges presented by an ethnically and culturally diverse community," "promotes a positive and professional environment for district employees and Board," and "possesses excellent people skills and can present a positive image of the district."
The new superintendent would have to handle multiple issues facing the Florida school district, Arja said. She did not comment further. Multiple messages to the district's School Board were not returned.
The district is struggling to build more schools quickly enough to accommodate a rapidly growing population while also trying to improve chronically low reading levels, according to The Tampa Bay Times.
Metzler's lawsuit seeks about $50,000, plus liquidated damages and attorney's fees. Metzler said the more than $100,000 he has been paid in compensatory time over the past few years is equivalent to being paid straight time for one day a month over seven-plus years.
But it had been a longstanding policy to pay compensatory time, overtime and unused vacation days at a rate of time and a half, even for exempt employees, he said.
The policy is largely unheard of in neighboring districts, including Sanborn Regional, Salem and Haverhill.
Those school districts and others in the area do not pay overtime to their superintendents, nor most salaried administrators.
Metzler said regardless of where he is working in the future, he plans on following through with his lawsuit.
"It's a question that deserves an answer," he said.