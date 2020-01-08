Metzler out of running for Florida job

PLAISTOW — School Administrative Unit 55 Superintendent Earl Metzler, who was one of 51 candidates being considered for a job in Florida, is no longer in the running for the position.
In a video of the Jan. 7 meeting of Florida's Hillsborough County School Board, 13 candidates were presented. Metzler was not among them.
Located in Tampa, Florida, the district is the eighth-largest in the country with 220,000 students and 235 schools, according to school documents. Hillsborough County Public Schools is the largest employer in the Tampa Bay area, with more than 24,000 workers, according to the job listing for the superintendent position.
The new superintendent would likely receive a salary close to $300,000, according to the district website.
Metzler earns $175,882 — the most in the state — as superintendent of the Timberlane Regional and Hampstead school districts, according to the New Hampshire Department of Education.
"When opportunities arise, you look into them," Metzler said in a previous interview about the job possibility. "I have every intention of staying until August of 2022, unless something better comes along for me and my family."
Metzler reiterated this sentiment in a statement Jan. 8 and said he "[wishes] them the best."