DERRY — Due to the current coronavirus challenges, the Miss New Hampshire Scholarship Program has been postponed.
The annual competition was scheduled to be held this month, but is now being pushed off to 2021 due to the pandemic, a statement from the organization's board of directors read.
"The health and safety of our candidates, their families and our volunteers were top priorities in making the decision to postpone our state competition," said Bill Haggerty, president and co-director of the competition.
The winner of the annual Miss New Hampshire contest goes on to compete in the fall for the Miss America title. The Miss America competition has already been postponed to the fall of 2021.
"We felt this was the appropriate thing to do for all involved," Haggerty added.
The current Miss New Hampshire 2019, Sarah Tubbs, will continue her service to the state until a new Miss New Hampshire is eventually crowned.
Local chapter organizations and their local titleholders will have the opportunity to keep their titles and then compete for the top state title in spring 2021. Next year will also be the 100th anniversary of the Miss America competition, to be held in Atlantic City, N.J.
The Miss New Hampshire organization continues its mission to provide scholarship support and opportunities to young women involved in the program.