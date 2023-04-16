BRENTWOOD — Mississippi sex offender Ryan Hopkins will spend shy of two years in Rockingham County Jail for criminal mischief and obstruction of justice after a woman reported that he sexually assaulted her in Londonderry in August 2022.
Hopkins, 37, has a pending murder case in his home state and was free on a GPS ankle monitor at the time of his local arrest. Prior proceedings are on hold until the New Hampshire sentence is served.
Records show that he has been on the Mississippi sex offender registry since 2008.
Rockingham County Attorney Patricia Conway said that prosecutors in her office have been in touch with the district attorney handling the Mississippi murder case.
“When his sentence is complete here, Mississippi (authorities) can place a detainer on him to bring him back to their state to face charges there,” Conway explained.
According to 2019 reports, Hopkins was one of two people arrested and charged in connection to a missing 21-year-old woman found dead in shallow water in nearby Louisiana.
An affidavit from Londonderry police states that the 25-year-old woman in the New Hampshire case lives in Arkansas and took Hopkins up on an offer to show her the country while he drove a truck for work.
More than two dozen original charges — including kidnapping, strangulation and sexual assault — were not prosecuted in exchange for a guilty plea on the obstruction of justice and criminal mischief charges.
Hopkins was sentenced to serve a total of two years at the jail minus 221 days of pretrial credit.
It remains unclear how Hopkins evaded authorities while under GPS monitoring and held a job as a truck driver.
The Arkansas woman told police that she had been on the road with Hopkins for a couple of weeks before she decided in August that she wanted to go home.
But he “began making her feel uncomfortable” and “started asking her to have sexual intercourse with him,” the report reads.
She detailed for officers being forced to have sex in the back of Hopkins’ truck, parked outside a Londonderry diner, and how he fell asleep after with his arm and leg draped over her.
“Mr. Hopkins is much larger than (redacted),” police said, “standing at 6’4’’ and weighing over 300 lbs while she was roughly 5’3’’ and weighed about 150 lbs.”
After being sexually assaulted and thrown around again the next morning, the woman told police that Hopkins drove to a gas station off the highway in Hooksett and told her to get out of the truck.
She called 911 from inside as he drove away.
Surveillance footage from the gas station helped police find the company Hopkins worked for, displayed on the side of the truck, as well as his location a short time later with the assistance of GPS tracking installed in the vehicle.
An officer was advised, “he was scheduled to make a pick up at Coca-Cola in Londonderry.”
He was taken into custody there and the truck impounded.
