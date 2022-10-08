CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services has resumed mobile vaccination clinics as well as the Homebased Vaccination Program in an effort to make COVID-19 vaccines and booster doses accessible and convenient to residents who might otherwise be unable to access the vaccines.
“As we move into the fall and winter, we want to make sure everyone has access to the updated COVID-19 booster doses that better protect against the most recently circulating COVID-19 variants,” said Patricia Tilley, director of public health services in a press release.
“We know there are barriers to vaccine access, and the homebased and mobile vaccination clinics, once again, will help to close that gap.”
Three mobile vaccination vans are available to provide free COVID-19 vaccine, both primary series and update booster doses.
Public and private clinics will be available statewide with an emphasis on serving hard-to-reach populations, communities with healthcare coverage gaps, and communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.
The mobile vaccination clinics are available upon request for any group or employer at no cost. Vaccine and boosters can be made easily available to employees, religious organizations, community groups, festivals or neighborhood block parties.
The Homebased Vaccination Program will visit any part of the state to provide free COVID-19 vaccines and booster doses to those individuals who are unable or have difficulty leaving their home or who have been advised by a medical provider that their health/illness could worsen by leaving their home.
DHHS has contracted with On-Site Medical Services out of Claremont to conduct mobile vaccination clinics and Homebased Vaccination Program.
To schedule a mobile vaccination clinic, go to on-sitemedservices.com/van or call 603-826-6500.
To make an appointment for a homebased COVID-19 vaccine or a booster dose, go to on-sitemedservices.com/vaccine or call 603-826-6500.
Vaccination clinics and homebased appointments usually book out a week or two in advance.
This initiative is federally funded through the American Rescue Plan and was approved by the Governor and Executive Council on Sept. 21. The program will run through March 2023.
For more information on COVID-19 in NH, visit covid19.nh.gov or vaccines.nh.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.