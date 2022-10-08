Chelmsford - The Rev. David Allen Hollenbeck, 86, died in Chelmsford, MA, on September 27, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Catharine (Baker) Hollenbeck, and his sons, Brian (Jacqueline), Kevin (Melissa), Lee (Allyson), Rodney (Kristen), and their mother, Dorothy (Reed) Hollenbe…