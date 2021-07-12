SALEM, N.H. — A young girl critically injured when a car crashed into her home Saturday afternoon is recovering from significant physical trauma, according to an online fundraiser created for her family.
The fundraiser’s beneficiary is listed as Joseph Tutrone, who is also named in town records as the owner of 16 Silver Brook Road.
First responders were called there at about 2 p.m. Saturday when a man veered off the road and crashed into the home, along with multiple bushes and trees.
Police believe the driver, who was alone in the car and has yet to be identified publicly, was speeding and under the influence of alcohol. Officials said he was trapped and needed to be removed through the windshield.
Both the driver and the young girl inside her home were rushed to Lawrence General Hospital, according to police. A medical helicopter later brought the girl to a Boston hospital, where she underwent emergency surgery.
According to a social media post by the girl’s mother, Lenka Tutrone, her daughter is still hospitalized but in stable condition.
“Thank you all for the support and prayers. Giuliana is stable — she is staying in the hospital for a while — but will need a long time to heal from all of her facial injuries and I am just so thankful she is alive,” the post in a Salem community Facebook page reads.
She noted that her family is unable to live in their home because of structural damage left by the crash.
“We are staying at a hotel with the kids and our dog for an unknown time,” Lenka Tutrone wrote.
An outpouring of concern and support from Salem residents has formed on social media and through a GoFundMe page created Sunday night.
Organizer Donald Brennan wrote, “During this difficult time for the family, we believe that community support may help the healing process. Please consider contributing to help provide financial assistance to the family to overcome current and future obstacles.”
A total of $2,710 was raised within 12 hours. The page aims to collect $30,000.
Police had no information about the driver's condition or possible arrest Monday morning.