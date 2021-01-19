LONDONDERRY — Some historic local orchard land may soon be under the watchful eye of the town's Conservation Commission.
The Commission was scheduled to move forward with a plan to purchase 23 acres of property owned by Moose Hill Orchard and, when the deal goes through, the land would be placed under conservation care and restrictions and could cost $1.1 million.
The property is located along Pillsbury Road near the corner of Mammoth Road and currently consists of popular Mack's apple-picking sites and a pumpkin patch.
Another five acres of nearby Mack property will be part of a separate town warrant article, asking the voters to approve money to acquire that land along Mammoth Road.
Conservation Commission member Mike Speltz gave a presentation on the possible land acquisition at a recent public hearing, saying the property is in the heart of Londonderry, near the historic Grange hall and would be a valuable protected asset.
"Londonderry is remarkably blessed with prime agricultural soils," Speltz said, adding the property is part of what "makes Londonderry Londonderry."
That includes the popular apple orchards and pumpkin patch that is a big draw to the community and beyond. The property also has prime trail networks, Speltz added.
"It's a value to the town if we purchase it," he said.
Having the property under conservation control would also support the health of nearby wells in the Southview and Century Village condominium complexes.
The Commission would be responsible for about $700,000 of the cost, with the remaining coming from grant funding through a Drinking Water/Groundwater Trust Fund grant.
Once the deal goes through, Speltz said there would be conservation restrictions on the property, but the land would also maintain its orchard and farming efforts and be kept out of any future development plans.
Town Council was expected to discuss the land deal at its next meeting.