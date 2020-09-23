SALEM, N.H. — Salem's student-athletes are going to have a larger cheering section at their home games.
The School Board approved allowing four family members per student to attend games Tuesday night. Previously only two tickets were permitted for parents of senior student-athletes to accommodate for social distancing. The athletic department is providing tickets to athletes, and their families must wear masks and practice social-distancing at games.
"We will have officers in attendance and family members who don't wear masks will be asked to leave," Superintendent Michael Delahanty said.
With the newly complete bleachers, school officials said the Grant Field stadium can accommodate four family members for each athlete and marching band member. The bleachers can typically accommodate about 2,300 people, but will only have fewer than 700 with the new rules, Delahanty said.
Filling the stadium at a third of the capacity will allow families to maintain six feet of space between each other.
At other games on other fields, the athletic department is marking boxed areas for families to sit in, Athletic Director Scott Insinga explained. He said it worked well at a soccer game earlier Tuesday where parents were asked to show their tickets while sitting in the boxes near the beginning of the game.
There will be separate tickets for each sport for crowd control, Insinga said.
The sound system hasn't been installed for the game yet, so there will be a temporary one for Friday night's football game, Delahanty said.