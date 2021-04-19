Morning crash injures two in Windham

WINDHAM — A morning crash Monday sent two people to the hospital after a car and dump truck collided on Indian Rock Road.
At 9:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to the collision, near 30 Indian Rock Road, according to a Fire Department statement.
Assistant Chief Steve Brady was first on the scene and found a passenger vehicle that had been struck by a large dump truck in the westbound lane of Route 111 where it intersects with Church Road, according to the statement.
Brady found a female passenger and male driver inside the car. The driver was extricated and taken to Parkland Medical Center in Derry, according to the statement.
The female passenger was also removed and taken to Parkland. Injuries on both appeared to be neck and back pain, but did not appear life-threatening, according to the statement.
The driver of the dump truck denied any injuries and refused care and transport, the statement read.
Traffic along Route 111 was reduced to one lane in the area of the accident for several minutes while crews cleared the scene.
The accident is currently under investigation by Windham Police Department.