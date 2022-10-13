SALEM, N.H. — Kathryn and Joshua Doty’s cookies placed third in the Parent and Child Cookie Celebration contest at the 2022 Topsfield Fair as their seasonal flavored treats impressed the judges.
The Salem, New Hampshire, residents are no strangers to the fair’s dessert competitions or coming home with a ribbon.
Kathryn Doty cooks her apple pies each year for the pie competition. The mother and her 13-year-old son have baked sweets for the family competition for a couple years.
This is the second time they’ve won a third-place ribbon.
The Doty family frequents the Topsfield Fair during its run every fall. She noted it makes the atmosphere that much more fun entering the contests.
“It’s really great that he’s doing this with me and that we get to share the experience and compete,” Kathryn Doty said. “I grew up with my dad baking all the time. He was always a great pie baker. He learned it from his mother.”
The generational hobby continues with Joshua Doty.
When deciding on this year’s cookies, the mother and son went with browned-butter, pumpkin oatmeal cookies in an attempt to delight the judges’ taste buds.
The cookies were an orange and brown color, then frosted and shaped to appear like footballs to tie in with the sports theme of the competition.
“They said they really liked the flavor, the texture and consistency of it,” Joshua said of the judges’ remarks. “They didn’t say there was anything wrong.”
They entered the pumpkin cookies in the 2021 competition, but didn’t place on a technicality. They forgot to include the theme.
Joshua Doty said the duo knew they had a wining recipe from the previous judges’ comments and decided to take another stab at it.
“They (the judges) said we would have won if we followed the theme and they even asked for more of the cookies as we were leaving,” he said. “We decided to go with the same recipe because we knew that they liked it.”
The cookies earned the two another white ribbon, one that Joshua Doty proudly wore throughout the fairgrounds.
“It’s a very large ribbon,” Kathryn said. “He put it on. We were walking around and people were congratulating him.”
She added, “I’m super proud of him to have the experience of competing in something and seeing his hard work pay off.”
He’s eager to heat the oven and prepare for the 2023 Topsfield Fair.
The teen also plans to enter an apple pie in an open dessert baking competition for juniors since he’s too young for the fair’s pie contest.
One day he’ll be old enough to compete against his mom. Until then, they’ll continue to work together and show off their cookie-baking skills.
