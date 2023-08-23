SALEM, N.H. — A motorcyclist remains in critical condition after a multi-vehicle crash on Main Street on Tuesday evening, Salem Police Capt. Jason Smith said.
Around 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Salem Police received multiple 911 calls about a crash around 354 Main St., where a motorcyclist was reported down.
When officers arrived on scene, they found three vehicles involved and a rider unresponsive on the ground.
Salem Fire transported the rider to Lawrence General Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The motorcyclist was then medflighted to a Boston hospital and remains in critical condition, Smith reported.
Main Street was closed for several hours following the crash as Salem Police's crash reconstruction unit conducted an investigation.
Preliminary investigation found a vehicle traveling in the eastbound lane on Main Street crossed into the westbound lane, striking another car and the motorcycle, Smith said.
Police have not released the names of those involved in the crash.
The crash investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Salem Detective Joshua Dempsey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.