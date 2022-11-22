LONDONDERRY — A Mississippi sex offender facing a murder charge in his home state is now accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman in Londonderry.
New Hampshire court records show that Ryan Christopher Hopkins, 37, of Jackson, Mississippi, was arrested locally after a woman reported she had just been choked, beaten and raped by a truck driver she met online.
Officials in Mississippi say that in 2019, Hopkins was one of two people arrested and charged in connection to a missing 21-year-old woman found dead in shallow water in nearby Louisiana.
It is unclear where that case stands or why Hopkins was free. New Hampshire court records note, “First Degree Murder Charge pending in MS.”
For that reason, a judge ordered Hopkins be held in New Hampshire without bail.
An affidavit from Londonderry police states that the 25-year-old woman in this case lives in Arkansas and took Hopkins up on an offer to show her the country while he drove for work.
“She stated she had been on the road with him for a couple of weeks before she decided she wanted to go home,” the affidavit reads.
According to the woman, she told Hopkins on Aug. 24 that she was ready to return to the Midwest, but he “began making her feel uncomfortable” and “started asking her to have sexual intercourse with him.”
She detailed for police being forced to have sex in the back of Hopkins’ truck, parked outside a Londonderry diner, and how he fell asleep after with his arm and leg draped over her.
“Mr. Hopkins is much larger than (redacted),” police said, “standing at 6’4’’ and weighing over 300 lbs while she was roughly 5’3’’ and weighed about 150 lbs.”
After being sexually assaulted and thrown around again the next morning, the woman told police that Hopkins drove to a gas station off the highway in Hooksett and “told her to get out of the truck.”
She called police from inside as he drove away.
Surveillance footage from the gas station helped police find the company Hopkins worked for, displayed on the side of the truck, as well as his location a short time later with the assistance of GPS tracking installed in the vehicle.
An officer was advised, “he was scheduled to make a pick up at Coca-Cola in Londonderry.”
He was taken into custody there and the truck impounded.
In an interview with police, Hopkins said he met the woman for the first time at a gas station and offered to give her a ride.
“Hopkins stated that they discussed rates for sexual acts, but he told her that he did not have any money currently and wasn’t getting paid until Tuesday,” the police affidavit reads.
It goes on, “Hopkins stated that he was simply trying to be a Good Samaritan in giving her a ride and found that she was clearly crazy.”
He was indicted by a grand jury this month for kidnapping, aggravated felonious sexual assault, second degree assault; strangulation, and criminal restraint.
Records show he was convicted in 2008 and added to the Mississippi sex offender registry for “assault with intent to commit sexual abuse.”
