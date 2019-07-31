PLAISTOW — Timberlane music teacher Louise Pajak's instrumental work in the creation of the district's strings program in 1983 was recognized at the state level recently as she awarded the 2019 New Hampshire Distinguished Music Educator of the Year Award.
The Sandown resident was nominated for the honor by former student and current orchestra director at the Oyster River School District Andrea von Oeyen and high school band director Kenneth Clark. For her awards, she received a wooden plaque on April 12, and a bell on June 8.
"I really had no idea, they really surprised me," Pajak said of receiving the award.
Von Oeyen, a violinist, sits on the New Hampshire Music Educators Association executive board — not the main board for choosing the finalist — and said the process for nomination involves an information sheet about the nominee and two letters of recommendation. When she found out Pajak was selected for the award, von Oeyen said she excited because she knew Pajak deserved it.
"Louise was my orchestra director since middle school, and (I) basically am doing what I do for work now because of her," said von Oeyen, who mentioned she changed majors from engineering to music education her senior year of college. "She is caring, and kind, and empathetic, and makes such a huge effort to know about her students."
Pajak currently teaches orchestra at the middle and high school levels, and general music at the middle school. She said her love for music grew from being part of a musical family where her grandmother began teaching her to play the piano at age 6. She later picked up her primary instrument — the cello — at age 9.
Pajak comes from a family of educators, so it "always seemed like a natural path" to make the step into the profession, she said.
After teaching general music at Atkinson Academy and Sandown Central, the late, former Timberlane District Music Director John Giacobbe hired Pajak as a general music teacher in spring of 1978 to help him start a strings program within the next five years. Prior to that, she taught private lessons after school.
The first year the program was held at the elementary schools, and 90 children signed up to participate.
"That was really quite something," Pajak said, noting the great deal of interest from students.
Pajak also noted thhe educational benefit of students who play string instruments, describing it as "a way to be expressive (and) a way to say things you might not be able to say with words."
Of her teaching style, Pajak calls herself both demanding and fun.
She said her favorite part about working with students is the ability to watch them grow, and "come into their own as human beings."
Von Oeyen said Pajak is someone who she calls on a regular basis to ask for advice in both her job and her life. She said it has been a special experience learning from Pajak over the past 25 years she has closely known her.